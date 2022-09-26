Ex-Bupa boss David Hynam appointed as incoming LV= CEO

Succeeding interim CEO Mark Hartigan who leaves end September

clock • 2 min read
LV= has announced the appointment of David Hyman as its incoming chief executive, subject to regulatory approval.

Hynam, joining LV= today (26 September), succeeds Mark Hartigan who confirmed he was stepping down as chief executive in July 2022 after two years in an interim role.

Hartigan will be leaving the business at the end of the month, according to LV=.

Hynam has spent the last 30 years in the financial services and insurance sector, including as CEO of Bupa's UK and Global markets, and UK CEO of Friends Life Group and COO of AXA.

During his time at Bupa, Hynam was responsible for Bupa's award-winning pandemic response in the UK, as the first major health insurer to offer a member and customer Covid rebate, according to LV=.

LV= chair Simon Moore said: "In securing the services of David Hynam, LV= has acquired a truly market-leading chief executive. He is the ideal candidate to help LV= continue to build a strong and sustainable future as a mutual life and pensions business and that our mutual values thrive for the benefit of our members.

"David brings with him a track record of hugely successful leadership in the insurance sector, while his extensive experience working with distribution partners, intermediaries and brokers, means he is a perfect fit for LV='s mutual business model.

"As well as his commercial and technical knowledge of the insurance sector and financial services, it is David's values-driven approach and strong track record of business transformation and growth that makes him the right person to lead LV= into the next exciting phase of its future as part of a resurgent mutual sector.

"Under my tenure, LV= will be a leading example of the value that mutuality can bring both to its members and wider society and David is going to be a very important part of that."

"I look forward to introducing David at our AGM in October, as his appointment marks a new era for LV=.  At the AGM I will also give an unprecedented address directly to our members so that they are the first to hear about the steps David and I are taking to demonstrate that transparency and fairness will be at the heart of our mutual business going forward."

Hynam said: "LV= is both a trusted brand and a company with a fantastic purpose. I am excited to be part of the future growth of LV= and look forward to driving opportunities, whilst meeting challenges head on.

"My priorities will be to work with the team at LV= to deliver a true mutual culture, realise LV='s huge distribution potential and drive business performance so that we deliver the best possible outcomes for our members, advisers and colleagues."

 

