Financial resilience improving: LV=

Protection provider, LV=, has conducted research that indicates the UK’s financial resilience has seen a steady improvement over the last 12 months.
The research, dubbed the LV= Wealth and Wellbeing Research Programme, is a quarterly survey of 4,000 UK adults. Compared to last year's results, those questioned were 5% more likely to believe their finances would improve over the next three months. It also showed the areas which caused the most worry for UK adults, with 40% worried about the rising prices of day-to-day items; 45% said they can only just afford day-to-day bills; and 38% were worried about the rising costs of energy bills. LV= also stated that its Wellness Tracker indicated steady improvements. The tracker, which range...
