LV= doubles down on future mutual status

“This board, your board, is committed to that mutual future”

John Brazier
LV= chair Simon Moore
LV= has reaffirmed its commitment to become a mutual at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday (18 October).

During the AGM, David Hynam, incoming chief executive, addressed members for the first time, underlining the steps LV= will take to ensure the sustainability of the wider mutual sector, including discussions to join the Association of Financial Mutuals (AFM).

The meeting was also the first time members were given the opportunity to hear and ask questions about the failed sale to Bain Capital, which was first announced in December 2020 and fell through in December last year.

During that time LV= confirmed that all members would benefit from a cash payment to compensate for loss of mutual membership on the full completion of the acquisition, which was likely to be at the end of 2021.

However, the takeover fell through after a member vote recorded 69% approval of the deal which fell short on the 75% approval required.

Simon Moore, LV= chair, said: "So to start with making mutuality work: I wasn't around during the strategic review process - that happened a couple of years ago - but during that process the Board concluded that the Bain deal was the best option for members."

"Members in the general meeting said they didn't agree. They valued mutuality, and they valued membership. This board, your board, is committed to that mutual future. We are here to make a mutual future work for you."

Following the collapse of the Bain deal, Royal London stepped forwards with a potential merger between the two providers, however talks broke down quickly and were abandoned in February this year.

Previous LV= chair Alan Cook stepped down from the role last year and was succeeded by Moore in June, while Hynam was appointed to the role of chief executive in September.

During the AGM, Moore said: "David [Hynam] and I are very clear: LV= today, under new leadership, will hold transparency and fairness at the heart of what we do.

"We are going to build a company in the co-operative spirit, standing alongside one another as our founders in the nineteenth century did. This will be a truly successful company focused on your long-term benefit."

