Direct Life accredited with ISO 27001
Helping the organisation to manage their sensitive data
MSS and Niche Health join forces for paperless GP reports
iGPR software for medical processing
Vicki Livingstone: Protection, privacy and penalties
Surely paper-based GP reporting can't work post GDPR? Munich Re's Vicki Livingstone looks at how next month's regulation change can fuel new technologies and how insurers can improve interactions with GPs
LifeQuote announces GDPR policy for protection
Protocols for storing electronic data, physical documents and recorded calls revealed
GDPR: Eight myths busted
Henry Cazalet of The SMS Works helps debunk some common GDPR misconceptions
GDPR: Don't make a drama out of the NHS crisis
As private medical demand increases, so do the challenges regarding storing personal data. Paragon's Mitch Cornelia explores how a specialist provider can supply the security needed in light of GDPR
Registration open and agenda set for AMII AGM
The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) readies annual general meeting for 14 March in Milton Keynes
Qmatic launches GPDR-ready healthcare customer journey solution
Orchestra 7, which manages patient data, has been prepped with GDPR legislation in mind.
XpertHR launches GDPR legal guide for HR staff
A new practical guide aimed at helping HR staff to process employee data under new GDPR rules has been launched by XpertHR.