VitalityLife trains new business consultants
VitalityLife has launched a Business Consultant Talent Academy to increase their number of business consultants offering support for advisers, with the first eight graduating this month.
PMI consolidation: views from the top
As private medical insurers announce high-profile consolidations, Fiona Murphy looks at whether this restricts choice or offers a better deal for advisers and consumers.
LV= retirement and protection business grows 15%
Equity release sales post increase
Financial services executives expect smaller pay rises
Executives in the global financial services sector are anticipating smaller salary increases this year compared to 2012, new data from Mercer reveals.
Allianz UK highlights broker strategy behind growth
Allianz UK boss Andrew Torrance has attributed the insurer's on-going growth to its "continuity of strategy and approach" with brokers in the market place.
Blog: Industry Campaigns - don't go there
Peter Maynard puts the case for commercial individualism and brand growth over industry handwringing
'Amazing' demand for unbiased training requires adviser shortlist
A shortlist has been formed for advisers wishing to attend the independent protection training after the first two sessions were fully subscribed in less than a week.
CII appoints corporate development boss
The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has appointed Graeme Sutton as director of corporate development.
BIBA highlights brokers' difficulties to government
The British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) has highlighted the challenges and pressures of small brokers to government representatives.
Word of mouth beats advertising for PMI business - National Friendly
Word of mouth is most effective in securing new Private Medical Insurance (PMI) business for IFAs, according to National Friendly.
Stand out in a crowd
Few advisers consider International PMI, says Paul Weigall, yet it is a business ripe with development opportunity for intermediaries.