Richard Norris appointed general manager at Bupa UK Insurance

Norris will lead the provider's ‘Better for Business' strategy which focuses on preventative workplace wellbeing, clinical expertise and making healthcare easier to manage for business customers and employees, Bupa detailed.

In his role, Norris will continue to report to Bupa UK's chief executive, Alex Perry, and his leadership team for business and specialist products includes Will Shaw, director of corporate, who will lead health and wellbeing for corporate clients.

Iain McMillan, director of distribution, is also part of the team and will lead new business development and intermediary relationships.

Perry commented: "Richard is passionate about making Bupa a great place to work, leading a diverse team where everyone is heard, included, feels a strong sense of belonging and can flourish.

"His extensive experience will see him well-placed to drive growth and further strengthen our position in the market, enhancing our capability to build strong relationships with intermediaries and our business customers."

Overall, Norris has more than 20 years' experience in the UK insurance sector, and he has held leadership roles at Bupa since 2011 as well as senior client-facing roles at AXA PPP Healthcare prior to joining Bupa.

Bupa said Norris has "proven success of record growth" in dental insurance as director of SME and specialist products and leading the launch of Bupa Connect, a digital platform for intermediaries and clients.

Norris said: "With our market-leading proposition, innovative digital capabilities and by delivering our ambition to be the most trusted health and wellbeing partner for businesses in the UK and the partner of choice for brokers, I believe we can further strengthen our position as market leader."