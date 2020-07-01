Barclays
Barclays to cut 19,000 jobs in 'bold simplification' of business
Barclays will cut 19,000 jobs across the business by the end of 2016 - 14,000 of which will be lost this year - as part of what chief executive Antony Jenkins said was a "bold simplification" of the bank's structure.
Majority of savers plan to take pot as cash
The majority of defined contribution (DC) savers plan to take their pension pot as cash once restrictions are removed, according to Barclays Corporate and Employer Solutions (C&ES).
Barclays app simplifies claims payments
Barclays has launched a new feature within its mobile app, Barclays Pingit, giving businesses such as insurers the ability to pay individuals using their mobile phone numbers.
Barclays to review Sesame Bankhall business for Friends Life
Sesame Bankhall has confirmed Barclays has been appointed to review "strategic options" for the group, seemingly confirming industry speculation that parent Friends Life is putting the network up for sale.
RBS fined £390m for 'widespread misconduct' over LIBOR
RBS has been fined a collective £391m for its role in the LIBOR scandal, with the FSA's investigation finding more than 200 "inappropriate" rate submissions.
Banks' PPI stockpiles will run out by December
The money banks have set aside for payment protection insurance (PPI) mis-selling compensation will run out by the end of the year, according to analysis from Which?
Care home group sues Barclays for £37m over LIBOR rigging
A care home group is suing Barclays for £37m over the rigging of LIBOR in a landmark case which could force the bank to disclose the names of managers involved in the scandal.
PPI mis-selling almost 'worst' financial scandal, says Which?
A decision by HSBC to set aside a further £340m to fund payment protection insurance (PPI) compensation claims has taken the amount banks have now earmarked for PPI mis-selling redress to almost £10bn, a report says.
Barclays launches SME employee benefits business
Barclays Corporate and Employer Solutions has added a specialist small business team to its employee benefits unit.
Top PPI mis-sellers face £55m costs
The ten worst offending payment protection insurance (PPI) mis-selling firms could face costs of over £55m to enable regulators to deal with the problem.
Interview - Chris Horlick
Long-term care, Dilnot and the adviser's role. Paul Robertson discusses all this with Partnership's Chris Horlick.