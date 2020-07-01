AXA PPP HEALTHCARE
AXA PPP makes 'major' enhancements to [email protected]
Diagnostics and direct referral
AXA PPP healthcare launches mental health app
Available to corporate clients
Lack of physical activity costs UK businesses 'up to £6.6bn'
National Fitness Day
Almost four million UK employees 'not doing any exercise at all'
Public sector least active
AXA PPP research finds 'burnout' rife within SMEs
‘Two thirds of employees’
AXA PPP healthcare launches 'whole health' initiative
‘Physical and mental health are two parts of one whole’
Rapid Quote adds AXA PPP 'guided option'
For personal health plan
Dr Annabel Bentley appointed AXA PPP chief medical officer
More than 20 years’ experience
AXA PPP adds online counselling to EAP
For large corporates and SMEs
Tracey Garrad named AXA PPP healthcare CEO
Keith Gibbs is retiring at the end of 2018
AXA PPP enhances prostate cancer diagnosis pathway
One in eight men diagnosed
AMII chairman backs open letter to Chancellor on IPT
Four largest health insurers call for no more increases to Insurance Premium Tax ahead of next week's budget
Estate agents ranked least active workers in UK - AXA PPP
Insurer-commissioned index surveys physical exercise of industries ahead of Flying Start campaign
AXA PPP appoints Richard Saunders as key client director
Formerly sales director of Healix, Saunders has over 30 years experience in the general insurance industry
Darcey Bussell and AXA PPP partner up for National Fitness Day
Strictly Come Dancing judge will host a series of classes at The Guildhall in London's Square Mile
One in five SME owners experience 'imposter syndrome'
Procrastination and opportunity avoidance key symptoms, limiting growth and business development
AXA PPP healthcare appoint mental health lead for corporate business
Eugene Farrell will oversee the company's workplace mental health strategy
AXA PPP healthcare launches three new plans
Health assessments and reports for employees from LiveSmart GPs and health coaches
APRIL UK agrees PMI deal with AXA PPP healthcare
Continuation of cover for individual and SME customers with no additional exclusions
AXA PPP to offer Spoon Guru start-up app to corporate clients
'Game-changing technology' for employee wellness and nutrition
Equipsme adds Clear Insurance Management
Independent broker joins insuretech start-up distribution panel for healthcare and employee benefits
NHS mental health providers still waiting for parity with physical health
According to a recent King's Fund report, NHS mental health trusts still lack staff and funding despite government pledges to achieve parity with physical health services by 2013.