GP service will liaise directly with health insurer to pre-authorise claims on behalf of members

AXA PPP healthcare and Doctor Care Anywhere have announced significant updates to the [email protected] GP service.

Under ‘Advance' corporate healthcare schemes, [email protected] GPs will be able to refer AXA PPP healthcare members for diagnostic investigations where needed.

The enhanced GP service, provided by Doctor Care Anywhere, will be available to new members - or those renewing - from April 2020.

[email protected] will liaise directly with the health insurer to pre-authorise claims on behalf of members and diagnostic test results will be reviewed remotely by specialists.

The results and communications will be recorded and reviewed on a single patient record which will be accessed by members and clinicians.

Andrew Winfield, Microsoft UK HR director, said his colleagues - early adoptors of the technology - value the "ability to have a patient-GP dialogue translated quickly into onward diagnostics and treatment".

‘Integrated care'

AXA PPP healthcare chief executive Tracy Garrad said: "Our members already appreciate our highly successful [email protected] service. Its flexibility is built for modern life, giving fast, convenient access to a fully qualified, experienced GP. A universally customer-focused approach is at the heart of what we're trying to achieve at AXA PPP healthcare and [email protected] will play a major role in this."

Dr Bayju Thakar, founder of Doctor Care Anywhere, added: "Doctor Care Anywhere is delighted to be working with AXA PPP healthcare to make the [email protected] proposition even more responsive to patients, through technological innovation. By enabling our GPs to order diagnostics for patients straight away and have the results reviewed by specialist consultants, patients will benefit from truly integrated care, and simpler, faster and more transparent access to high quality services."