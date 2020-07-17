AXA PPP appoints marketing and proposition director

Andy McClure appointed marketing and proposition director for AXA PPP healthcare

Reporting to CEO Tracy Garrad, Andy McClure was previously managing director, international marketing & communications, at Marsh and, previous to that, he held senior roles at AIG and Zurich Insurance.

AXA PPP said he will focus on building the healthcare business' ability to help its customers by using data-driven insights to deliver new, innovative services.

Garrad said: "With a longstanding career in marketing, Andy's shown a real passion for healthcare and championing customers.

"He'll be playing a key role in helping us deliver on our strategy to broaden our portfolio of products beyond health insurance, and build on our ambition to help more people be the best version of themselves."

McClure said: "I can't think of many things that are more important than supporting people with their health and wellbeing. I'm excited to be part of the journey to broaden the brand beyond health insurance, harnessing customer insight to create truly meaningful customer experiences. This role offers me an opportunity to make a real difference to our members' lives."