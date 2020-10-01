Mike Dalby promoted to AXA Health distribution director position

AXA PPP healthcare distribution director Chris Horlick to retire from role after over 20 years with the firm

Mike Dalby is to take up the newly expanded role of distribution director for AXA Health once Chris Horlick has stepped down from the role in April 2021.

He been with the company for over 20 years - first as managing director at Health-on-Line and, since 2017, as director of individual health for AXA PPP healthcare and Health-on-Line.

Under Dalby's direction, distribution of AXA PPP healthcare and Health-on-Line's individual, SME and corporate health insurance and Health Services/ICAS UK's employee support services is to be unified under the AXA Health brand.

Chris Horlick, currently distribution director for AXA PPP healthcare, has been with the company for more than 20 years and has decided to retire.

AXA Health CEO Tracy Garrad said: "Mike is a natural choice for the expanded role. With his strong customer focus and deep understanding of our business, combined with his drive and determination, he's ideally placed to play a leading part in realising our ambition to become the UK's number one health and wellbeing business.

"Chris has been a key figure in the health insurance industry and an inspiration to those who've worked with him. We wish him well."

Mike Dalby said: "I'm honoured to have been chosen to lead such a talented, expert team. A team that's single-minded in its focus on supporting people's health and wellbeing. It's an inspiring purpose and I look forward to building on our success to broaden our offering beyond health insurance to include new wellbeing propositions to empower our customers to lead healthy, active lives."

Chris Horlick said: "It's been a privilege and a pleasure to work for a company that's never lost sight of the importance of putting customers at the heart of every decision. I'll miss the many clients, intermediaries and colleagues with whom I've worked and wish AXA Health well as it begins what promises to be an exciting new chapter in its history."