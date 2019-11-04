AXA PPP healthcare launches mental health app

Thrive added to corporate private medical insurance schemes to offer range of services

AXA PPP healthcare has added an app to its mental health offering to large employers.

The NHS-approved Thrive: Mental Wellbeing solution offers mindfulness, meditation and sleep improvement education alongside cognitive behavioural therapy through a structured programme (CBT) and signposting where needed.

The proposition will sit alongside AXA PPP healthcare's mental health awareness and early intervention services as well as PMI cover (which includes assessment and treatment referral), employee assistance programme and proactive health coaching.

‘Resilience'

"We're proud to be working with Thrive Therapeutic Software," said Tracy Garrad, chief executive of AXA PPP healthcare. "Its approach, based on equipping employees with the insight, tools and support they need to build resilience and protect their mental health, will significantly extend the support our corporate clients can bring to their workforces."

According to research by Reward & Employee Benefits Association (REBA), nearly two thirds (62%) of HR professionals said mental health and wellbeing is their boards' biggest concern.

"And, while it's encouraging to see such a high level of awareness, many employers are still grappling with the complexities of identifying and supporting employees with mental health issues at an early stage and, arguably more importantly, preventing them from arising in the first place," continued Garrad. "We're confident the addition of Thrive to our corporate offering will play a big part in helping employers to enhance the support they bring to their employees' wellbeing.2

Thrive's commercial director Simon Jay said he was "thrilled" to be working with AXA PPP healthcare, which last month announced it is rebranding.