Hemma Visavadia: A call to arms for female advisers

COVER reporter, Hemma Visavadia, shares her thoughts following a recent feature examining the experiences of female advisers in the protection and how she views the treatment of women in the industry.
Last month, I wrote a feature on the reality of being a female adviser working in protection. It looked at sexism, derogatory comments, trolls on social media and hurdles that female advisers have had to overcome. The piece featured testimonials from several female advisers, who candidly shared their experience in protection so far. To be clear, not everyone I spoke to had a negative experience; many praised how protection had supported them along their career and highlighted mentors th...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.