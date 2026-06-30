Millennials most affected by stress: GRiD

Millennials are the generation of employees most impacted by stress and anxiety, according to research by GRiD.
The research, which surveyed 500 HR decision makers and 1,210 UK workers, showed that stress and anxiety related to home life (42%), as well as finances and debt (43%), impact Millennials more than Baby Boomers, Gen X and Gen Z. Employers showed greater concern about work-related stress and anxiety for Gen Z (42%) over Millennials (41%), far greater than that for Baby Boomers (20%) and Gen X (27%). Katharine Moxham, spokesperson, GRiD, said: "While younger generations may report higher stress levels, pressure is not limited to one age group, as different cohorts face distinct challeng...
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