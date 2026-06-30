Millennials most affected by stress: GRiD

The research, which surveyed 500 HR decision makers and 1,210 UK workers, showed that stress and anxiety related to home life (42%), as well as finances and debt (43%), impact Millennials more than Baby Boomers, Gen X and Gen Z. Employers showed greater concern about work-related stress and anxiety for Gen Z (42%) over Millennials (41%), far greater than that for Baby Boomers (20%) and Gen X (27%). Katharine Moxham, spokesperson, GRiD, said: "While younger generations may report higher stress levels, pressure is not limited to one age group, as different cohorts face distinct challeng...