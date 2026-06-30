Millennials most affected by stress: GRiD

Home life, finances and debt making impact

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Millennials are the generation of employees most impacted by stress and anxiety, according to research by GRiD.

The research, which surveyed 500 HR decision makers and 1,210 UK workers, showed that stress and anxiety related to home life (42%), as well as finances and debt (43%), impact Millennials more than Baby Boomers, Gen X and Gen Z. Employers showed greater concern about work-related stress and anxiety for Gen Z (42%) over Millennials (41%), far greater than that for Baby Boomers (20%) and Gen X (27%). Katharine Moxham, spokesperson, GRiD, said: "While younger generations may report higher stress levels, pressure is not limited to one age group, as different cohorts face distinct challeng...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

ABI adds two board members

Richard Waters joins Omni Protect

More on Group Protection

60-67 days of healthy life lost per year due to mental health: Zurich
Group Protection

60-67 days of healthy life lost per year due to mental health: Zurich

‘Value of Mental Health’ report launched

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 30 June 2026 • 3 min read
Millennials most affected by stress: GRiD
Group Protection

Millennials most affected by stress: GRiD

Home life, finances and debt making impact

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 30 June 2026 • 1 min read
Group risk pays out £2.69bn in 2025: GRiD
Group Protection

Group risk pays out £2.69bn in 2025: GRiD

£7.36m per day

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 16 June 2026 • 2 min read