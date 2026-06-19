Beagle Street enters intermediary market

Provider, Beagle Street, is set to enter the intermediated market with a life and critical illness proposition.
Launched on 18 June 2026 at Frameless London, the mutual set out a roadmap for an intermediated protection proposition launch. Based on a pilot programme, Beagle Street's proposition will initially include a life insurance policy and a critical illness offering including 23 conditions covered. The launch was teased in 2024, with the provider pledging to offer a "unique proposition" with a "simple process and attractive products". Jim Islam, CEO, OneFamily, said: "As a mutual, our members are at the heart of everything we do and we understand the financial pressures facing household...
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