Parents working more to cover children's dental: Bupa

Children’s dental problems lead to 46% of working parents taking extra hours according to new research from Bupa Dental Care.
They study, which surveyed, 1,000 working parents, showed that 39% of respondents said their child's dental pain or dental appointments have directly disrupted work days. Of those asked, 45% of parents said they missed an important meeting, deadline or work commitment because of a child's dental issues. For 78% of parents asked, a child had taken time off school due to being unwell in the past 12 months, the average absence lasted three days. Dr Neil Sikka, director of dentistry, Bupa Dental Care, said: "These findings clearly show that children's dental health is no longer just a ...
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