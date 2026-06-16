Group risk pays out £2.69bn in 2025: GRiD

£7.36m per day

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

The group risk market paid out a total of £2.69 billion in 2025 according to data from GRiD.

The figure represents a £96.7 million increase in the total amount paid out compared to 2024's figures. Breaking that down, group life paid out £1.8bn, an increase of £88.9m compared to 2024; group income protection (GIP) policies paid £670.7m, a decrease of £3.8m compared to 2024; and group critical illness (GCI) policies paid out £190.8m, an increase of £11.6m compared to 2024. The average claim amounts in 2025 Was £143,436 for group life, £29,026 p/a for group income protection and £77,098 for group critical illness. Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD said: "It is great to ...

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