Income protection (IP) applications grew by 7% in 2025 according to the Income Protection Task Force’s (IPTF’s) third annual Profile of an IP Customer Report.
Published in partnership with Iress, the report tracks trends based on 55,000 IP applications submitted via the provider's The Exchange platform. The number of overall applications grew 7% year on year, with overall volumes up by 56% compared to figures in 2022. Multi-benefit plans accounted for 49% of IP applications in 2025, this figure rose to 88% with buyers aged 45 and under. According to the report, 85% of IP needs in the UK remain unmet, with 76% of people having no IP in place at all. Vicky Churcher, executive director, IPTF, said: "While more people are engaging with pr...
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