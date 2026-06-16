Published in partnership with Iress, the report tracks trends based on 55,000 IP applications submitted via the provider's The Exchange platform. The number of overall applications grew 7% year on year, with overall volumes up by 56% compared to figures in 2022. Multi-benefit plans accounted for 49% of IP applications in 2025, this figure rose to 88% with buyers aged 45 and under. According to the report, 85% of IP needs in the UK remain unmet, with 76% of people having no IP in place at all. Vicky Churcher, executive director, IPTF, said: "While more people are engaging with pr...