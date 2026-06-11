NHS waiting list increases to 7.22m

The data showed that the median wait time from referral to treatment in April was up to 11.9 weeks from 11.3 weeks in March. Overall, 64.9% of patients were seen within the Government's 18-week wait time, or 4.61m patients, compared to 65.3% - or 4.64m – in March 2026. April's figure represents an increase from 7.11m in March 2026, year-on-year the total is up from 7.39m in April 2025. The total also marks an increase of 2.81m since pre-pandemic pandemic levels when the NHS waiting list stood at 4.41m in April 2019. Emily Jones, head of workplace wellbeing, Broadstone, said: "Th...