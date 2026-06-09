Mortgage broker consolidator, Pivotal, has made two senior hires, with Nneka Orji appointed group chief operating officer (COO) and Charlie Crossfield named group chief technology officer (CTO).
Pivotal said the appointments aim to drive the next phase of the group's growth, having completed 25 acquisitions and comprising over 1,000 colleagues in specialist teams. These include protection, general insurance, residential mortgage, adverse credit, later life lending, secondary lending and business finance. As group CTO, Crossfield will lead the next phase of Pivotal Group's AI, tech and data strategy. Crossfield has over 15 years of experience in delivering digital client platforms. He joins from Evelyn Partners, having previously held senior consulting roles at Accenture an...
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