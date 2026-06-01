Consumer trust in AI on the rise: Trustpilot

The consumer feedback platform said that reviews showed insurers blending AI automation with an option to contact a human were most likely to secure positive scores. Whilst reviews mentioning AI did see more positive sentiment, the overall score sat at -0.15, placing it in slight negative territory. Reviews that did not mention AI scored a positive 0.68 score. The research, which analysed 446,000 Trustpilot reviews, showed that the main cause for the one-star reviews about automated claims indicated a failure in communication with words like "real person" and "no contact". Trustpi...