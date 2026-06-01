Consumer trust in AI on the rise: Trustpilot

Consumer sentiment towards AI services in UK insurance has risen by 38% in last year, according to Trustpilot.
The consumer feedback platform said that reviews showed insurers blending AI automation with an option to contact a human were most likely to secure positive scores. Whilst reviews mentioning AI did see more positive sentiment, the overall score sat at -0.15, placing it in slight negative territory. Reviews that did not mention AI scored a positive 0.68 score. The research, which analysed 446,000 Trustpilot reviews, showed that the main cause for the one-star reviews about automated claims indicated a failure in communication with words like "real person" and "no contact". Trustpi...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.