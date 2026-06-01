Consumer trust in AI on the rise: Trustpilot

Up 38% in the last 12 months

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Consumer sentiment towards AI services in UK insurance has risen by 38% in last year, according to Trustpilot.

The consumer feedback platform said that reviews showed insurers blending AI automation with an option to contact a human were most likely to secure positive scores. Whilst reviews mentioning AI did see more positive sentiment, the overall score sat at -0.15, placing it in slight negative territory. Reviews that did not mention AI scored a positive 0.68 score. The research, which analysed 446,000 Trustpilot reviews, showed that the main cause for the one-star reviews about automated claims indicated a failure in communication with words like "real person" and "no contact".  Trustpi...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Paradigm calls for mortgage advice regulation

Employees uncomfortable discussing mental health: Vitality

More on Technology

Consumer trust in AI on the rise: Trustpilot
Technology

Consumer trust in AI on the rise: Trustpilot

Up 38% in the last 12 months

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 01 June 2026 • 1 min read
Digital claims journeys on the rise: Unum UK
Technology

Digital claims journeys on the rise: Unum UK

22.5% of provider’s GIP claims submitted digitally

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 21 May 2026 • 1 min read
AI-driven customer vulnerability fraud on the rise: MorganAsh
Technology

AI-driven customer vulnerability fraud on the rise: MorganAsh

New risk to financial services

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 30 April 2026 • 2 min read