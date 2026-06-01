Paradigm Mortgage Services has called for mandatory regulated mortgage advice for all first-time buyers.
The firm announced its view in a paper dubbed Mandatory Mortgage Advice for First-Time Buyers: A Proportionate Regulatory Evolution Under Consumer Duty. Paradigm stated within the paper that first-time buyers display multiple vulnerability indicators, including limited experience with long-term financial products; lower financial resilience; high emotional investment in the home-buying process; and significant information asymmetry relative to lenders and advisers. The paper highlighted potential dangers of so-called "execution-only" mortgage advice, it said that this approach could l...
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