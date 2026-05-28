Bupa adds benefits to SME health insurance offering

Provider, Bupa, has added new benefits to its health insurance offering for small-and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
The benefits aim to help businesses keep their workers healthier, as well as supporting growth and employee retention. SME health insurance customers will now have access to 15-minute face-to-face GP appointments - with tests available at 69 Bupa health centres – and digital GP services. Dental care will also be available, including annual dentist and hygiene appointments for all persons named on a policy at more than 360 Bupa Dental Care practices. Customers can now access "enhanced" mental health support, Bupa said. This includes access to Members First – a new treatment option f...
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