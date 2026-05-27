Mortgage firms have been reporting a smaller proportion of vulnerable customers on MorganAsh’s digital platform, the MorganAsh Resilience System (MARS), compared to advice firms.
According to three years of vulnerable customer data from the support services provider, advice firms reported that 42% of their customers are vulnerable, compared with 36% for mortgage firms. Mortgage firms also recorded a smaller proportion of ‘very' vulnerable customers (13%) compared to advice firms (22%), which MorganAsh said is linked to differences in customer age profiles across the two sectors. As for the insurance industry, 48% of customers were recorded to be in vulnerable circumstances. MorganAsh noted the customer base for this sector more closely reflects the general pop...
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