According to three years of vulnerable customer data from the support services provider, advice firms reported that 42% of their customers are vulnerable, compared with 36% for mortgage firms. Mortgage firms also recorded a smaller proportion of ‘very' vulnerable customers (13%) compared to advice firms (22%), which MorganAsh said is linked to differences in customer age profiles across the two sectors. As for the insurance industry, 48% of customers were recorded to be in vulnerable circumstances. MorganAsh noted the customer base for this sector more closely reflects the general pop...