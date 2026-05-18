As part of the partnership, wealth planners, mortgage advisers, protection advisers and chartered financial planners within Succession Wealth will have access to CIExpert's comparison services. This includes its Insight Zones; policy and conditions database; and education and awareness resources across personal and business protection. The deal follows CIExpert's integration with Iress' sourcing platform, The Exchange, which is the core sourcing platform used across Succession Wealth. CIExpert said the integration enables advisers to access CIExpert's protection insights directly w...