This week's episode of the COVER Review dives into a Labour Government leadership shakeup, provider results, Mental Health Awareness Week 2026 and more.
COVER's editorial team, Cameron Roberts and Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 11 May 2026. The top stories this week are: Streeting resigns as health secretary NHS average waiting time at lowest level since 2021 Less than half of bereaved customers receive support they need: FCA L&G pays out £1.38bn in 2025 Providers called to enable proactive mental health support
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