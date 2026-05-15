COVER's editorial team, Cameron Roberts and Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 11 May 2026. The top stories this week are: Streeting resigns as health secretary NHS average waiting time at lowest level since 2021 Less than half of bereaved customers receive support they need: FCA L&G pays out £1.38bn in 2025 Providers called to enable proactive mental health support