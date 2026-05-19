Ash Borland, business coach, Ash Borland Consulting, discusses the mindset behind adviser hesitancy when discussing protection.
Nobody becomes a mortgage broker because they want to sell protection. That's not why people come into this industry and it's not what gets them out of bed. They're here for the mortgage work. The research, the problem solving, the satisfaction of getting a complex case over the line. Protection sits awkwardly alongside all of that for a lot of brokers. It feels like a different thing. A sales thing. Most brokers, if they're being straight about it, don't want to be salespeople. I think that instinct is fine. The problem is what happens next. Because avoiding the feeling of being s...
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