British Friendly expands Income Protection offering

Higher benefit limits and new wellbeing services

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Mutual provider, British Friendly, has expanded its Protect income protection proposition with higher benefit limits, a new deferred period option and expanded wellbeing services for members.

The updates will see the maximum monthly benefit increase to £10,000 from £4,750 so clients can protect more of their income. Members will now be able to receive 65% of taxable income on the first £60,000 of earnings and 50% thereafter, up to the new maximum benefit level. Non-medical limits have also been reviewed with improvements particularly for younger applicants, British Friendly said. A reviewable premium option is to be added on level and age-costed premiums, while a new 104-week deferred period has also been introduced. Adam Kaplan, director, Pendragon Protection, said: "I...

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