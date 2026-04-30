The protection gap has a clear gender dimension: Swiss Re

Speaking at the Women in Protection Conference 2026 this morning (30 April, 2026), Jennifer Gilchrist, protection industry affairs manager, Swiss Re, said that men hold nearly 20% more level-term assurance than women, with men writing more and holding higher levels of protection. This follows a difference in income and working patterns, with more part-time working among women leading to lower financial resilience, Gilchrist said: "Women are engaging with protection but outcomes are weaker, particularly in terms of adequacy and the level of cover." Economic abuse highlights the "most ...