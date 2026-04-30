The protection gap has a clear gender dimension: Swiss Re

The protection gap so far has a clear gender dimension, with women less engaged with the industry, according to Swiss Re.
Speaking at the Women in Protection Conference 2026 this morning (30 April, 2026), Jennifer Gilchrist, protection industry affairs manager, Swiss Re, said that men hold nearly 20% more level-term assurance than women, with men writing more and holding higher levels of protection. This follows a difference in income and working patterns, with more part-time working among women leading to lower financial resilience, Gilchrist said: "Women are engaging with protection but outcomes are weaker, particularly in terms of adequacy and the level of cover." Economic abuse highlights the "most ...
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