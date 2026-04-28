Care costs highlight need for protection: Vitality

Anxiety around later-life care

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Provider, Vitality, has released research highlighting anxiety surrounding conditions including dementia, Alzheimer’s and increased frailty.

Fears around later-life health from the 2,000 respondents included being diagnosed with dementia (55%), Alzheimer's (54%) and being too frail to look after themselves (56%). When discussing how one would pay for later-life care, 36% said they would rely on savings, with 28% looking to their pension and 15% relying on the sale of a property. Of the respondents with children, 71% said they were concerned about the pressure a diagnosis could place on their family, with emotional and practical concerns highlighted. Protection was only referenced by 6% of those asked, with 44% of respon...

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Cameron Roberts
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