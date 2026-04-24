JLP Health joins amii

New intermediary member

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (amii) has announced the addition of JLP Health as an intermediary member.

JLP Health is a specialist adviser in private medical insurance (PMI) and health protection solutions. The firm forms part of JLP Financial, an advisory group that offers tailored financial solutions to UK clients. The group specialises in designing "simple through to highly complex" funding, protection and insurance strategies, amii said. Darren Reuben, founder and director of JLP Financial, said joining amii aligns with its commitment to raising standards and supporting best practice across the UK PMI sector. "We have seen strong growth over the last few years, and joining ami...

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