Benenden Health invests in member services

Benenden Health said the financial performance follows lower claims costs in areas such as surgical treatment and GP appointments, as well as strategic investment in technology, brand activity and product enhancements. The £25.1m surplus will represent a foundation for continued investment, the provider said. Tom Woolgrove, CEO, Benenden Health, said: "Moving from a deficit in 2023 to a £25m surplus in just two years is a significant achievement, while continuing to deliver for our members and achieving high levels of satisfaction, and gives us a robust financial base and the platform...