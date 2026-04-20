Bupa integrates AI into skin cancer checks

Bupa said it has become the first UK insurer to offer AI-powered skin cancer checks, it will use DERM, an AI medical device offered by Skin Analytics, to launch the service. The provider said Skin Analytics' DERM can deliver a risk assessment in less than one minute with reportedly 99.9% accuracy in ruling out melanoma. It added that this offers customers peace of mind or connects them to clinical support, which can include face-to-face care. It provides a pathway to treatment and ongoing support through a connected, end-to-end care experience. Rising patient demand for dermatolog...