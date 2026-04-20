Bupa integrates AI into skin cancer checks

Insurer, Bupa, has integrated AI into its at-home skin assessment service for moles and lesions, aiming to provide customers with faster access to results for potential skin cancer concerns.
Bupa said it has become the first UK insurer to offer AI-powered skin cancer checks, it will use DERM, an AI medical device offered by Skin Analytics, to launch the service. The provider said Skin Analytics' DERM can deliver a risk assessment in less than one minute with reportedly 99.9% accuracy in ruling out melanoma. It added that this offers customers peace of mind or connects them to clinical support, which can include face-to-face care. It provides a pathway to treatment and ongoing support through a connected, end-to-end care experience. Rising patient demand for dermatolog...
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