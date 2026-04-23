Iress adds AI underwriting tool to The Exchange

This follows a partnership with The Interesting Life Company, the firm's AI tool – launched in February 2026 - aims to offer advisers an early indication of underwriting outcomes at the point of sourcing for protection products. According to Iress, ISLA uses a conversational interface to guide advisers through medical and lifestyle disclosures, offering real-time indications of how these may affect underwriting outcomes. It also generates plain-English explanations, the provider added, to help advisers understand and communicate decisions "more clearly and confidently" to clients. ...