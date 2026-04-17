This week's episode of the COVER Review touches provider updates, acquisitions, the NHS waiting list and AI.
COVER editor Cameron Roberts discusses the must-read stories of the week commencing 13 April 2026. The top stories this week are: Zurich launches bereavement support service Vitality launches AI underwriting AI leading to care delays: AXA Health Standard Life to purchase Aegon UK NHS waiting list down to 7.22m COVER Customer Care Awards 2026: Shortlists announced
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