In the role, Goppy will lead strategies to attract new firms and strengthen relationships with existing members. PMS said this aims to ensure the mortgage club continues to deliver long-term value and support for advisers. Goppy will focus on helping firms to access new opportunities, leverage technology and develop sustainable business models. PMS said the director of acquisition and key accounts position is key to its growth strategy. Claire Cherrington, director, PMS and Bankhall, said: "Richard's knowledge of our business and the market, combined with his strong relationships, ...