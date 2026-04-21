Cirencester Friendly pays out £10.7m in 2025

The provider paid out 94% of all claims in 2025, this compares to 95.8% paid out in 2024, which is the same as the year prior, following a 15% increase in the total number of claims considered. The total number of claims considered last year fell slightly from 2024, with 1,255 income protection claims considered and 1,176 claims paid. Of these, 79 claims were declined, with 43% denied due to non-disclosure and misrepresentation, with 20.3% were due to a continuing income, meaning where a member is receiving other forms of income (such as paid work or other income protection payments f...