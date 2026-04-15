Vitality launches AI underwriting

Life and serious illness cover

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Provider, Vitality, has launched its AI-powered underwriting process for life and serious illness cover applications.

The process will summarise GP reports and aims to speed up adviser case decisions, according to Vitality. The provider said that the implementation of this process will remove the need to manually review lengthy documents; streamline underwriting; support faster decisions; and improve scalability. Results from testing the AI showed an 81% reduction in GP report length, Vitality also expects a 50% reduction in underwriting times for new cases. Initially, the process will be deployed on lower risk cases before further deployment. Justin Taurog, CEO, Vitality Life, said: "At Vitali...

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Cameron Roberts
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