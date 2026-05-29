1 million young people not in education, employment or training: Milburn

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has released its interim report for young people in work, colloquially dubbed the Milburn review.
The report showed that nearly one million young people aged 16-24 in the UK are not in education, employment or training (NEET), equating to one in eight people in the age group. Over the last 25 years the NEET rate has remained at around 10% according to the review, almost 60% of those young people who are NEET are economically inactive. The current Neet rate sits at 12.8%. The review showed 60% of young people who are NEET have never had a job, up from 40% in 2005. The cost of this NEET population is approximately £125 billion annually according to the review. Danni Hewson, h...
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