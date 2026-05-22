April IHT receipts down but net widens

Inheritance tax (IHT) receipts for April 2026 stood at £715 million, £65m lower than last year, according to HMRC figures shared this morning (22 May).
The fall comes as financial planners are gearing up for 6 April 2027 changes that will see unused pension pots subject to IHT. "Regardless of monthly fluctuations, we're 11 months from pensions falling within inheritance tax scope, and advisers are left working from early technical guidance from HMRC with key operational details unclear around administration, reporting and how schemes will coordinate with executors until spring next year," said Nick Henshaw, IHT expert, Wesleyan Financial services. Henshaw pointed to the proposed relief mechanism as a "particular concern". "Under p...
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