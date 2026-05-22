IPT collects £499m in April 2026

Lowest level for April in four years

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

A total of £499m was recorded in Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) receipts in April 2026, according to latest HMRC data.

The figure is down by £149m from last April's figure of £648m and it marks the lowest level of IPT receipts for April in four years, since April 2022 when £335m was collected. April's total marks the first month of the new financial year, it follows a total of £9.04bn collected in the full 2025/26 financial year, which was up by £157m from the previous year's total of £8.88bn. According to the Office for Budget Responsibility's (OBR's) Spring Statement forecasts, IPT is expected to raise £57.8bn between financial years 2025/26 and 2030/31. This marks an increase of £500m from the e...

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