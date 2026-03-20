IHT receipts hit £7.7bn with record year expected

Various industry commentators labelled the uptick, with the figure £100 million higher than the same period the prior year, as unsurprising given nil-rate bands have remained frozen for years. "Once again, inheritance tax receipts have risen," said Andrew Zanelli, head of technical engagement, Aberdeen Adviser. "This comes as no surprise, as the upward trend has been evident for some time and we anticipate a sharper increase from April 2027." Ian Dyall, head of estate planning, Evelyn Partners, noted that while the growth trend has "slowed", potentially due to slower house price growt...