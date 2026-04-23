IPT collects £9.04bn in FY25/26

This comes as IPT generated £88m in March 2026, rising from the recent recorded figure of £8.95bn in the last 11 months of this financial year. IPT receipts have increased by 2.73bn, or 43%, since five years ago where it sat at £6.31bn during the 2020/21 financial year. Compared to one decade prior to the latest figures, annual receipts were at £3.29bn, marking a 174% increase to current levels. Cara Spinks, head of life and health, Broadstone, said: "Another record year for IPT receipts reflects how significant this tax has become for the public finances." According to the Off...