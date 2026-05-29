Employees uncomfortable discussing mental health: Vitality

Employees are uncomfortable discussing mental health needs with line managers, according to research from insurer, Vitality.
The research, which surveyed 2,000 UK adults, showed 5% of those asked would speak to their manager about their mental health. Of those workers surveyed, 41% have considered taking time off work due to stress, burnout or poor mental wellbeing. This figure rises to 53% among Gen Z workers. Dr Arun Thiyagarajan, CEO, VitalityHealth, said "This new research highlights that if support depends on waiting for people to escalate serious concerns, too many people will fall through the cracks. "Businesses who move to a proactive and visible model of support, can make it easy for employees ...
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