Employees uncomfortable discussing mental health: Vitality

5% willing to speak to line manager

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Employees are uncomfortable discussing mental health needs with line managers, according to research from insurer, Vitality.

The research, which surveyed 2,000 UK adults, showed 5% of those asked would speak to their manager about their mental health. Of those workers surveyed, 41% have considered taking time off work due to stress, burnout or poor mental wellbeing. This figure rises to 53% among Gen Z workers. Dr Arun Thiyagarajan, CEO, VitalityHealth, said "This new research highlights that if support depends on waiting for people to escalate serious concerns, too many people will fall through the cracks.  "Businesses who move to a proactive and visible model of support, can make it easy for employees ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

1 million young people not in education, employment or training: Milburn

Rosemount launches AI promotions tool

More on Employee Benefits

NHS delays impacting employees: Health Shield
Employee Benefits

NHS delays impacting employees: Health Shield

53% of employees impacted

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 11 May 2026 • 2 min read
59% of HRs fully understand the employee benefits they offer
Employee Benefits

59% of HRs fully understand the employee benefits they offer

11% have limited understanding

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 May 2026 • 1 min read
Broadstone adds to Risk and Health management team
Employee Benefits

Broadstone adds to Risk and Health management team

Emily Degan takes the role

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 22 April 2026 • 2 min read