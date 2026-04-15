Four in 10 businesses have no formal health and wellbeing strategy

13% offer support reactively

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Around 43% of UK companies do not have a formal health and wellbeing strategy in place, according to Everywhen.

The employee benefits consultancy said the risk is that these businesses are likely to find their benefits are not as effective as they could be in their support for employees and the company. Everywhen surveyed 500 HR decision makers across the UK, it found that offering the benefits is the strategy for 18% of companies, with 13% offering support on an ad-hoc basis according to need. Meanwhile, 51% of UK companies have a documented health and wellbeing strategy, which is regularly updated. The research also found that 13% of companies offer support reactively, Everywhen said this ...

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