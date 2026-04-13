Broadstone adds to Employee Benefits Consulting team

Jordan Ring appointed

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Consultancy, Broadstone, has appointed Jordan Ring as senior healthcare consultant to its Employee Benefits Consulting team, working with small-to-medium-enterprise (SME) and mid-market clients.

Ring will focus on delivering health and wellbeing solutions that "go beyond traditional benefits provision", Broadstone said. She will support the design and delivery of strategies around workforce needs and long-term organisational goals. The appointment comes as Broadstone continues to invest in its Employee Benefits Consulting division following growing employer demand for specialist advice across health, protection and workplace wellbeing. Ring said: "Understanding each client's unique workforce needs and long-term objectives will stay central to my approach, alongside supporting...

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