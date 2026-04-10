The Right Mortgage and Protection Network (TRM) has appointed Samantha Roe as its compliance manager.
In the role, Roe joins will be responsible for maintaining a primary point of contact for appointed representative firms (ARs) within her allocated area; managing the Training and Competence (T&C) programme; and ensuring compliance with both company and regulatory procedures. She will also look to identify business risks; support advisers to meet regulatory requirements; conduct audits and reviews; coach and monitor individuals; and assist with technical queries and escalations from file reviews. Matt Hall, head of audit and supervision, TRM, said: "Her appointment further strengthens...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.