Two thirds of adults face barriers to securing life cover

The technology provider surveyed 2,000 UK adults, finding that confusion around underwriting and pricing has been discouraging many consumers from taking out life insurance.

Although 32% of adults worried life insurance would be too expensive, 21% were unsure whether insurers would pay out and 14% said the process is complicated or overwhelming.

Another 14% said they would not know where to begin or who to trust when looking into cover. For 11%, timing was a barrier as they said life insurance is something they plan to deal with later.

Breaking the data down, 55% of female respondents and 47% of male respondents said they would feel frustrated if the price they are initially quoted for life cover increased after answering questions around occupation, health, travel and lifestyle.

Cost was also a higher barrier to taking out life cover for female respondents (34%) compared with male respondents (30%).

While 66% of consumers knew that personal factors such as medical history, occupation, hobbies and family health can influence pricing, 24% said they were unsure how these would affect the price offered and 10% did not believe it did.

Nilesh Patel, chief revenue and customer officer, UnderwriteMe, said: "Most people understand why life insurance matters, but lack of clarity around how the process works is putting people off, leaving them lacking vital protection from a product that should be essential.

"When quotes change or the purpose behind certain questions is not fully understood, it can create doubt. For some people that doubt is enough to delay a decision, even if they recognise the value of having that protection in place."

Specifically, young adults were more likely to feel unsure on how to begin the process as this was felt by 20% of 18-to-34-year-olds. This compared to 15% of 35-to-54-year-olds and 8% of those aged 55 and over who said the same.

Millennials (36%) and Gen X (36%) had the highest level of cost concerns for life insurance, compared to 26% of Boomers.

Gen Z were more likely to describe the process as ‘confusing' or ‘overwhelming' (23%), while Gen X (27%) expressed more uncertainty around whether insurers would pay out.

Patel added: "There is also still a clear confidence gap around underwriting. If the process feels unfamiliar or unpredictable, people can assume it will be more complicated than it is."

Roy McLoughlin, board member, Protection Distributors Group (PDG), said: "If the fear is consumers are abandoning the journey due to confusion around the process or pricing it is incumbent that the advisory community, in collaboration with insurers, work together to make the taking out of protection a far smoother process than it currently is.

"Underwriting needs to be slick, speedy and easy to navigate, which will certainly help adviser confidence and consumer confidence and uptake of protection policies."