Unpaid carers spend four working days per week supporting elderly relatives

10 hours per week spent on bureaucratic tasks

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Unpaid carers aged between 45-75 have been spending an average of 30 hours a week supporting elderly relatives or relatives-in-law, which is equivalent to a four-day working week, according to Just Group.

The financial services firm surveyed 1,000 UK adults aged 45-75 taking care of an elderly relative, it found that unpaid carers spend around 10 hours a week dealing with bureaucratic tasks. This includes dealing with the NHS or local authority, arranging medical appointments and completing forms as part of their care responsibilities. Emma Walker, director, Just Group, said: "Spending an average of 30 hours a week providing support – often while juggling work and family commitments – is a huge time commitment that doesn't even take into account the knock-on effect for carers' social a...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

PMI admissions hit 500,000 in first nine months of 2025

LV= joins Experian's Support Hub

More on Individual Protection

Probate cases taking nearly two years rise by 131%
Individual Protection

Probate cases taking nearly two years rise by 131%

Increased risk of interest accruing on IHT

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 07 April 2026 • 2 min read
CII releases vulnerable client management report
Individual Protection

CII releases vulnerable client management report

Supporting firms expand potential client base

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 07 April 2026 • 2 min read
Life insurance policies including CIC up 11%
Individual Protection

Life insurance policies including CIC up 11%

Rise in joint policies

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 27 March 2026 • 2 min read