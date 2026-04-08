Unpaid carers spend four working days per week supporting elderly relatives

Unpaid carers aged between 45-75 have been spending an average of 30 hours a week supporting elderly relatives or relatives-in-law, which is equivalent to a four-day working week, according to Just Group.
The financial services firm surveyed 1,000 UK adults aged 45-75 taking care of an elderly relative, it found that unpaid carers spend around 10 hours a week dealing with bureaucratic tasks. This includes dealing with the NHS or local authority, arranging medical appointments and completing forms as part of their care responsibilities. Emma Walker, director, Just Group, said: "Spending an average of 30 hours a week providing support – often while juggling work and family commitments – is a huge time commitment that doesn't even take into account the knock-on effect for carers' social a...
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