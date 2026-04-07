The number of probate cases taking between 21 and 23 months to be granted has risen by 131% since 2020/21, Quilter has found.
The financial adviser and pension provider has analysed Freedom of Information (FoI) data obtained from the Ministry of Justice. It found that in 2024/25, around one in eight estates took longer than six months to clear probate, which it said increases the risk of interest accruing on inheritance tax (IHT) where it was due. As HMRC can charge interest on unpaid tax from six months after death, Quilter said prolonged probate can lead into higher tax bills even where delays are outside a family's control. According to government guidance, a grant of probate should typically be issued...
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